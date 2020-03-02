Oppenheimer Remains a Buy on GTT Communications (GTT)

Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan reiterated a Buy rating on GTT Communications (GTT) today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 73.7% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, Boingo Wireless, and Cogent Comms.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for GTT Communications with a $15.00 average price target.

Based on GTT Communications’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $420 million and GAAP net loss of $26.2 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $53 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 125 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GTT in relation to earlier this year.

GTT Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud networking services to multinational clients. It offers broad portfolio of global services including private networking; Internet; optical transport; Software Defined Wide Area Networking; managed services; voice and unified communications; video transport; and access services.