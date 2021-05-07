Oppenheimer Remains a Buy on Exelixis (EXEL)

Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson maintained a Buy rating on Exelixis (EXEL) today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $23.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 45.2% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Exelixis with a $32.43 average price target.

Exelixis’ market cap is currently $7.27B and has a P/E ratio of 68.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.13.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 134 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EXEL in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2021, Charles Cohen, a Director at EXEL sold 40,000 shares for a total of $907,600.

Exelixis, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of Cometriq, Cabometyx, and Cotellic. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B. Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994 and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

