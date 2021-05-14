Oppenheimer Remains a Buy on DermTech (DMTK)

In a report released today, Kevin DeGeeter from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on DermTech (DMTK), with a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $29.14.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 36.7% and a 45.3% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Sensei Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on DermTech is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $65.00, representing a 109.3% upside. In a report issued on May 3, BTIG also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $53.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $84.49 and a one-year low of $9.64. Currently, DermTech has an average volume of 1.53M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 41 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

DermTech, Inc. engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments. Its products include adhesive skin collection kit, pigmented lesion assay, nevome, and carcinome. The company is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.