Oppenheimer Remains a Buy on Compugen (CGEN)

Oppenheimer analyst Mark Breidenbach maintained a Buy rating on Compugen (CGEN) today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.15, close to its 52-week high of $10.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 41.7% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Compugen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.00.

Based on Compugen’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $6.46 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $9.4 million.

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases.