Oppenheimer Remains a Buy on Centene (CNC)

In a report released today, Michael Wiederhorn from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Centene (CNC), with a price target of $83.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $65.49, close to its 52-week high of $69.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiederhorn is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.6% and a 70.8% success rate. Wiederhorn covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as The Ensign Group, Addus Homecare, and UnitedHealth.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Centene with a $73.83 average price target, a 14.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 10, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $82.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Centene’s market cap is currently $27.1B and has a P/E ratio of 20.31. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.20.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Centene Corp. engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the Managed Care and Specialty Services segments. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.