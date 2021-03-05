Oppenheimer Remains a Buy on Cellectis SA (CLLS)

In a report released today, Hartaj Singh from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Cellectis SA (CLLS), with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 47.2% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Strongbridge Biopharma, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Cellectis SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $39.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Cellectis SA’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.18 million and GAAP net loss of $30.3 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8.49 million and had a GAAP net loss of $16 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cellectis SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of genome engineering technology. The company operates through the following business segments: Therapeutics and Plants. The Therapeutics segment is focused on the development of products in the field of immune-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat other human diseases. The Plants segment focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology through its own efforts or through alliances with other companies in the agricultural market. Its therapeutic products are still in the preclinical stage which is developed for various kinds of tumors. Cellectis was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Read More on CLLS: