Oppenheimer Remains a Buy on CarMax (KMX)

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel maintained a Buy rating on CarMax (KMX) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $48.13, close to its 52-week low of $37.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 58.8% success rate. Nagel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Advance Auto Parts, and Lumber Liquidators.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CarMax is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $100.13, an 111.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $96.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $103.18 and a one-year low of $37.59. Currently, CarMax has an average volume of 1.61M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 59 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of KMX in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Shira Goodman, a Director at KMX bought 2,870 shares for a total of $133,886.

CarMax, Inc. is as a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) business segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

