Oppenheimer Remains a Buy on Cambium Networks (CMBM)

In a report released yesterday, George Iwanyc from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Cambium Networks (CMBM), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.97, close to its 52-week high of $13.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Iwanyc is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 52.2% success rate. Iwanyc covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Ceragon Networks, and Juniper Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cambium Networks is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.33, which is a 22.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 3, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $13.20 and a one-year low of $3.57. Currently, Cambium Networks has an average volume of 71.26K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 7 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the wireless broadband networking infrastructure services. It serves medium-sized wireless Internet service providers, enterprises and government agencies. The firm operates secure wireless broadband point-to-point and point-to-multipoint platforms. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.