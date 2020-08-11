Oppenheimer Remains a Buy on Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL)

In a report released yesterday, Francois Brisebois from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL), with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Brisebois is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 34.8% success rate. Brisebois covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Flexion Therapeutics, Kala Pharmaceuticals, and Aerie Pharma.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Avadel Pharmaceuticals with a $18.40 average price target, representing an 116.5% upside. In a report released yesterday, LifeSci Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $13.49 and a one-year low of $1.82. Currently, Avadel Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 636.7K.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. It offers Bloxiverz, Vazculep, and Akovaz. The company was founded on December 1, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.