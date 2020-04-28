Oppenheimer Remains a Buy on aTyr Pharma (LIFE)

Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh maintained a Buy rating on aTyr Pharma (LIFE) today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 46.4% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on aTyr Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.00.

The company has a one-year high of $10.08 and a one-year low of $2.14. Currently, aTyr Pharma has an average volume of 230.9K.

aTyr Pharma, Inc. develops protein therapeutics and novel class of biologic drugs. It plans to build a pipeline of therapeutic products based on Physiocrine biology. The company has established a dominant intellectual property estate to protect the core therapeutics as well as associated diagnostics. aTyr Pharma was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.