Oppenheimer Remains a Buy on American Superconductor (AMSC)

Carrie Williams- February 6, 2020, 5:55 PM EDT

In a report released today, Colin Rusch from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on American Superconductor (AMSC), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.32, close to its 52-week low of $6.12.

Rusch has an average return of 28.1% when recommending American Superconductor.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is ranked #103 out of 5881 analysts.

American Superconductor has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.50, an 119.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 24, Canaccord Genuity also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $16.44 and a one-year low of $6.12. Currently, American Superconductor has an average volume of 230K.

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments.

