Oppenheimer Remains a Buy on Alibaba (BABA)

In a report released today, Jason Helfstein from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Alibaba (BABA), with a price target of $330.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $213.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 44.8% and a 76.7% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Fiverr International, and ANGI Homeservices.

Alibaba has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $338.47, a 48.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $330.00 price target.

Alibaba’s market cap is currently $703.5B and has a P/E ratio of 38.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.19.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale. The Cloud Computing segment consists of Alibaba Cloud, which offers elastic computing, database, storage and content delivery network, large scale computing, security, management and application, big data analytics, a machine learning platform, and other services provide for enterprises of different sizes across various industries. The Digital Media and Entertainment segment relates to the Youko Tudou and UC Browser business. The Innovation Initiatives and Others segment includes businesses such as AutoNavi, DingTalk, Tmall Genie, and others. The company was founded by Chung Tsai and Yun Ma on June 28, 1999 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

