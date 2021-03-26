Oppenheimer Remains a Buy on 89bio (ETNB)

In a report released yesterday, Jay Olson from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on 89bio (ETNB), with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $23.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.1% and a 42.3% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on 89bio is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $70.50, implying a 208.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 24, Raymond James also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $65.00 price target.

Based on 89bio’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $14.6 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $18.73 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ETNB in relation to earlier this year.

89bio, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company was founded on January 01, 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.