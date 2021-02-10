Oppenheimer Releases a Hold Rating on Urban Outfitters (URBN)

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel assigned a Hold rating to Urban Outfitters (URBN) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $29.51, close to its 52-week high of $32.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 40.1% and a 81.3% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, The Lovesac Company, and Lululemon Athletica.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Urban Outfitters is a Hold with an average price target of $30.75.

Based on Urban Outfitters’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $970 million and net profit of $76.7 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $987 million and had a net profit of $55.65 million.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the Retail, and Wholesale segments. The Retail segment contains the Anthropologie, Bhldn, Free People, Terrain, and Urban Outfitters brands; and its Food and Beverage division. The Wholesale segment designs, develops, and markets apparel, intimates, active wear, and home goods under the Free People, Anthropologie, and Urban Outfitters brands. The company was founded by Richard A. Hayne and Scott A. Belair in 1970 and is headquartered at Philadelphia, PA.

