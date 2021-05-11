Oppenheimer Releases a Hold Rating on TripAdvisor (TRIP)

Oppenheimer analyst Jed Kelly assigned a Hold rating to TripAdvisor (TRIP) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 46.3% success rate. Kelly covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rush Street Interactive, Spotify Technology SA, and DraftKings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TripAdvisor is a Hold with an average price target of $42.81, representing a -2.3% downside. In a report issued on April 30, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $39.00 price target.

TripAdvisor’s market cap is currently $6.05B and has a P/E ratio of -20.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -97.53.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TRIP in relation to earlier this year.

TripAdvisor, Inc. is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media and Platform, and Experiences and Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites. The Experiences and Dining segment provides information and services that allow consumers to research and book activities and attractions in popular travel destinations both through Viator, website and mobile apps. The company was founded by Nicholas Shanny and Stephen Kaufer in February 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.