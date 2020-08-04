Oppenheimer Releases a Hold Rating on Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD)

Oppenheimer analyst Suraj Kalia assigned a Hold rating to Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.7% and a 53.1% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Inspire Medical Systems, Cardiovascular Systems, and Baxter International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Tactile Systems Technology with a $66.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Tactile Systems Technology’s market cap is currently $788.2M and has a P/E ratio of 100.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.31.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures. It possesses a platform to deliver at-home healthcare solutions throughout the United States. Tactile Systems Technology was founded on January 30, 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.