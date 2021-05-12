Oppenheimer Releases a Hold Rating on Sonim Technologies (SONM)

Oppenheimer analyst Martin Yang assigned a Hold rating to Sonim Technologies (SONM) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.62, close to its 52-week low of $0.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 47.8% success rate. Yang covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Display, QuickLogic, and MagnaChip.

The the analyst consensus on Sonim Technologies is currently a Hold rating.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $1.70 and a one-year low of $0.42. Currently, Sonim Technologies has an average volume of 1.91M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SONM in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Sonim Technologies, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of mission-critical smart phone-based solutions for workers in extreme, hazardous, and isolated environments. Its products include ultra-rugged mobile phones, business process applications, and a suite of industrial-grade accessories. The company was founded by Ram Chandran, Isaac Eteminan, Anush Gopalan, Jai Kumar, Sudu Srinivasan, and Joakim Wiklund on August 5, 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.