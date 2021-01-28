Oppenheimer Releases a Hold Rating on Landstar System (LSTR)

Oppenheimer analyst Scott Schneeberger assigned a Hold rating to Landstar System (LSTR) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $145.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 63.8% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Service International, Fleetcor Technologies, and Target Hospitality.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Landstar System with a $133.67 average price target.

Landstar System’s market cap is currently $5.59B and has a P/E ratio of 34.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.92.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LSTR in relation to earlier this year.

Landstar System, Inc. engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage. The Insurance segment includes risk and claims management services. The company was founded in January 1991 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.