Oppenheimer Releases a Hold Rating on Kroger Company (KR)

In a report released today, Rupesh Parikh from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to Kroger Company (KR), with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $31.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 61.2% success rate. Parikh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, The Estée Lauder Companies, and Church & Dwight.

Kroger Company has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.42, implying a 6.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 11, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $36.84 and a one-year low of $20.70. Currently, Kroger Company has an average volume of 12.16M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 130 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of KR in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in March 2020, Bobby Shackouls, a Director at KR sold 7,800 shares for a total of $263,250.

The Kroger Co. engages in the operation of retail food and drug stores, multi-department stores, jewellery stores, and convenience stores. It also manufactures and processes some of the food for sale in its supermarkets. The combination food and drug Stores are the primary food store format. The multi department stores sells a wide selection of general merchandise items such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, electronics, automotive products, toys and fine jewellery. The marketplace stores offer full-service grocery and pharmacy departments as well as an expanded general merchandise area that includes outdoor living products, electronics, home goods and toys. The price impact warehouse stores offer a ‘no-frills, low cost’ warehouse format and feature everyday low prices plus promotions for a wide selection of grocery and health and beauty care items. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.