Oppenheimer Releases a Hold Rating on Hormel Foods (HRL)

In a report released today, Rupesh Parikh from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to Hormel Foods (HRL). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $52.64, close to its 52-week high of $52.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 64.1% success rate. Parikh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, The Estée Lauder Companies, and United Natural Foods.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hormel Foods is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $56.00.

The company has a one-year high of $52.97 and a one-year low of $39.01. Currently, Hormel Foods has an average volume of 1.76M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 81 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HRL in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in June 2020, James Splinter, the Group VP of HRL sold 40,000 shares for a total of $1,901,200.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market. The Refrigerated Foods segment involves in the processing, marketing, and sale of branded and unbranded pork, beef, and poultry products for retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers. The Jennie-O Turkey Store segment includes processing, marketing, and sale of branded and unbranded turkey products for retail, foodservice, and fresh product customers. The International and Other segment comprises Hormel Foods International which manufactures, markets, and sells Company products internationally. The company was founded by George A. Hormel in 1891 and is headquartered in Austin, MN.