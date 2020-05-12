Oppenheimer Releases a Hold Rating on Helius Medical Technologies (HSDT)

Oppenheimer analyst Steven Lichtman assigned a Hold rating to Helius Medical Technologies (HSDT) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.65, close to its 52-week low of $0.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Lichtman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.7% and a 51.2% success rate. Lichtman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Merit Medical Systems, and Integra Lifesciences.

Helius Medical Technologies has an analyst consensus of Hold.

Based on Helius Medical Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $152K and GAAP net loss of $5.33 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $478K and had a GAAP net loss of $5.12 million.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development of products for the treatment of neurological symptoms caused by disease and trauma. It focuses on licensing and acquiring platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.