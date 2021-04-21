Oppenheimer Releases a Hold Rating on Graco (GGG)

In a report released today, Bryan Blair from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to Graco (GGG). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $77.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Blair is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.0% and a 74.4% success rate. Blair covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lincoln Electric Holdings, Watts Water Technologies, and Altra Industrial Motion.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Graco with a $77.50 average price target.

Graco’s market cap is currently $12.84B and has a P/E ratio of 39.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 16.57.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GGG in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2021, William Van-Sant, a Director at GGG sold 13,938 shares for a total of $976,218.

Graco, Inc. is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies, Industrial Products and Process divisions. It markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives and other fluids. The Process segment markets pumps, valves, meters and accessories to move and dispense chemicals, oil & natural gas, water, wastewater, petroleum, food, lubricants and other fluids. The Contractor segment equipment includes sprayers that apply texture to walls and ceilings, highly viscous coatings to roofs and markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields and floors. Graco was founded by Russell Gray and Leil Gray in April 1926 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.