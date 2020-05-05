Oppenheimer Releases a Hold Rating on General Finance (GFN)

In a report released today, Scott Schneeberger from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to General Finance (GFN). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.36, close to its 52-week low of $5.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 53.8% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Service International, Target Hospitality, and Landstar System.

General Finance has an analyst consensus of Hold.

Based on General Finance’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $92.11 million and net profit of $10.44 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $97.99 million and had a GAAP net loss of $4.21 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GFN in relation to earlier this year.

General Finance Corp. is a rental services company, which engages in the lease and sale of portable storage containers. It operates through the following segments: Royal Wolf, Pac-Van, Lone Star, and Manufacturing. The Royal Wolf segments leases and sells storage containers, portable container buildings, and freight containers. The Pac-Van segment includes leasing and selling storage, office and portable liquid storage tank containers, modular buildings, and mobile offices. The Lone Star segment involves in leasing portable liquid storage tank containers and containment products, as well as provides certain fluid management services, to the oil and gas industry. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacture of portable liquid storage tank containers and other steel-related products. The company was founded on October 14, 2005 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.