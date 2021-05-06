Oppenheimer Releases a Hold Rating on Flowserve (FLS)

In a report released today, Bryan Blair from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to Flowserve (FLS). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $41.78, close to its 52-week high of $42.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Blair is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.7% and a 73.9% success rate. Blair covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lincoln Electric Holdings, Watts Water Technologies, and Altra Industrial Motion.

Flowserve has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $44.20, which is a 5.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $49.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $42.27 and a one-year low of $21.05. Currently, Flowserve has an average volume of 1.34M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FLS in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pump Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pump Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services. The Flow Control Division segment involves engineered and industrial valves, control valves, actuators and controls and related services. The company was founded in 1790 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.