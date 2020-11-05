Oppenheimer Releases a Hold Rating on Expedia (EXPE)

In a report released today, Jed Kelly from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to Expedia (EXPE). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $98.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 48.4% success rate. Kelly covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Paypal Holdings, Black Knight, and EverQuote.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Expedia with a $108.58 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $136.65 and a one-year low of $40.76. Currently, Expedia has an average volume of 2.36M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Expedia Group, Inc. is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travellers. It operates through the following business segments: Core Online Travel Agency(OTA), Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. The Core OTA segment offers full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com. The Trivago segment involves in sending referrals to online travel companies and travel service providers from its hotel metasearch websites. The Vrbo segment operates an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations industry. The Egencia segment manages travel services to corporate customers worldwide. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

