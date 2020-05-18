Oppenheimer Releases a Hold Rating on Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ)

Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh assigned a Hold rating to Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $28.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 60.8% success rate. Parikh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Church & Dwight, and Sprouts Farmers.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $29.67.

Based on Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.47 billion and net profit of $41.76 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.42 billion and had a net profit of $64.31 million.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of warehouse club. The company was founded on June 24, 2011 and is headquartered in Westborough, MA.