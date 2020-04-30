Oppenheimer Releases a Hold Rating on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

In a report released today, Leland Gershell from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN), with a price target of $88.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $94.71, close to its 52-week high of $99.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 49.7% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, and Miragen Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for BioMarin Pharmaceutical with a $116.75 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $99.60 and a one-year low of $62.89. Currently, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average volume of 1.63M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 76 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BMRN in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Jean Jacques Bienaime, the CEO of BMRN bought 1,000 shares for a total of $26,490.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline include Vosoritide (BMN 111) for Achondroplasia and Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec (BMN 270) for Hemophilia A. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M. Starr and Grant W. Denison on March 21, 1997 and is headquartered in San Rafael, CA.