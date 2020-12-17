Oppenheimer Releases a Hold Rating on Alnylam Pharma (ALNY)

Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell assigned a Hold rating to Alnylam Pharma (ALNY) yesterday and set a price target of $159.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $138.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 44.3% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Milestone Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Alnylam Pharma with a $164.92 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Alnylam Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $126 million and GAAP net loss of $253 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $70.06 million and had a GAAP net loss of $209 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases. The company was founded by John Kennedy Clarke, Paul R. Schimmel and Phillip A. Sharp on June 14, 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.