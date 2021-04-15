Oppenheimer Releases a Buy Rating on US Bancorp (USB)

Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski assigned a Buy rating to US Bancorp (USB) today and set a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $57.58, close to its 52-week high of $57.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 68.4% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, Focus Financial Partners, and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

US Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $60.11, representing a 6.4% upside. In a report issued on April 1, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $62.00 price target.

US Bancorp’s market cap is currently $86.52B and has a P/E ratio of 18.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.52.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of USB in relation to earlier this year.

Minnesota-based U.S. Bancorp is a financial services holding company and offers services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. It also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat & RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking & savings accounts, debit cards, online & mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.