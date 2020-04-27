Oppenheimer Releases a Buy Rating on The Lovesac Company (LOVE)

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel assigned a Buy rating to The Lovesac Company (LOVE) today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 66.5% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lululemon Athletica, and Advance Auto Parts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on The Lovesac Company is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $16.75, implying a 64.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, Stifel Nicolaus also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $12.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $46.80 and a one-year low of $4.00. Currently, The Lovesac Company has an average volume of 381.4K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

The Lovesac Co. is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.