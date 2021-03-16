Oppenheimer Releases a Buy Rating on Take-Two (TTWO)

In a report released today, Martin Yang from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Take-Two (TTWO), with a price target of $230.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $172.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 23.0% and a 65.5% success rate. Yang covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sonim Technologies, Universal Display, and QuickLogic.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Take-Two is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $224.78.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Take-Two’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $861 million and net profit of $182 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $930 million and had a net profit of $164 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 57 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TTWO in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Canada and Latin America. The company was founded by Ryan A. Brant in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More on TTWO: