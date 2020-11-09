Oppenheimer Releases a Buy Rating on Solar Senior Capital (SUNS)

In a report released yesterday, Chris Kotowski from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Solar Senior Capital (SUNS), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 58.1% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and New Mountain Finance.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Solar Senior Capital is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.00.

Solar Senior Capital’s market cap is currently $211.7M and has a P/E ratio of 21.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.83.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 7 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SUNS in relation to earlier this year.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd, operates as a private equity fund. It is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It also provides investors access to an illiquid private credit asset class through a yield-oriented, publicly-traded common stock. The company was founded in December 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.