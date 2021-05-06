Oppenheimer Releases a Buy Rating on Republic Services (RSG)

Oppenheimer analyst Noah Kaye assigned a Buy rating to Republic Services (RSG) yesterday and set a price target of $117.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $109.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 65.9% success rate. Kaye covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, Johnson Controls, and Dana Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Republic Services is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $105.75.

Republic Services’ market cap is currently $34.68B and has a P/E ratio of 35.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -9.08.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 52 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of RSG in relation to earlier this year.

Arizona-based Republic Services, Inc. provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers.