Oppenheimer Releases a Buy Rating on Provention Bio (PRVB)

In a report released today, Justin Kim from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Provention Bio (PRVB), with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 37.5% and a 67.4% success rate. Kim covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, and Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Provention Bio is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $29.80, which is an 118.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 4, Leerink Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $20.05 and a one-year low of $4.72. Currently, Provention Bio has an average volume of 978.1K.

Provention Bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-300 for ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of T1D onset. The company was founded by Francisco Leon and Ashleigh Palmer on October 4, 2016 and is headquartered in Lebanon, NJ.