Oppenheimer Releases a Buy Rating on PDS Biotechnology (PDSB)

In a report released yesterday, Leland Gershell from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to PDS Biotechnology (PDSB), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 46.4% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Viridian Therapeutics, and CASI Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for PDS Biotechnology with a $6.53 average price target, which is a 43.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

PDS Biotechnology’s market cap is currently $84.37M and has a P/E ratio of -2.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.81.

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection. The company was founded on March 15, 2019 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, NJ.