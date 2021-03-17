Oppenheimer Releases a Buy Rating on Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX)

Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter assigned a Buy rating to Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX) today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.05.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 57.2% and a 58.2% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Sensei Biotherapeutics, and Cellectar Biosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Orchard Therapeutics with a $15.17 average price target, implying a 93.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 2, J.P. Morgan also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

Based on Orchard Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $33.62 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $595K and had a GAAP net loss of $45.42 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 7 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ORTX in relation to earlier this year.

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies. Its portfolio includes Strimvelis, a commercial-stage gamma retroviral-based product for the treatment of Adenosine deaminase deficiency (ADA-SCID). The company was founded by Nicolas Koebel and Andrea Spezzi in August 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.