Oppenheimer Releases a Buy Rating on Opthea Limited Sponsored ADR (OPT)

Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh assigned a Buy rating to Opthea Limited Sponsored ADR (OPT) today and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 45.5% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Opthea Limited Sponsored ADR is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $36.00.

Opthea Limited Sponsored ADR’s market cap is currently $369.1M and has a P/E ratio of -9.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.51.

Opthea Ltd operates in one industry being the medical technology and healthcare. It is focused primarily on developing biological therapeutics for eye diseases. The company is developing a novel biologic therapy, OPT-302, for the treatment of eye diseases. Its products are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors C and D and R3 targets. Opthea’s development activities are based on an intellectual property portfolio covering key targets Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors VEGF-C, VEGF-D and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.