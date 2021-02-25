Oppenheimer Releases a Buy Rating on Nutanix (NTNX)

In a report released today, Ittai Kidron from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Nutanix (NTNX), with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $32.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Kidron is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 43.0% and a 75.1% success rate. Kidron covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, CrowdStrike Holdings, and Slack Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nutanix is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $37.40, a 18.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

Nutanix’s market cap is currently $6.61B and has a P/E ratio of -7.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -8.19.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 59 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NTNX in relation to earlier this year.

Nutanix, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric. Its products are offered through the Acropolis and Prism brands. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.