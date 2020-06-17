Oppenheimer Releases a Buy Rating on Molecular Templates (MTEM)

In a report released today, Kevin DeGeeter from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Molecular Templates (MTEM), with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.88.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.8% and a 50.3% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Molecular Templates has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.50.

Based on Molecular Templates’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.14 million and GAAP net loss of $22.02 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.01 million and had a GAAP net loss of $6.17 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MTEM in relation to earlier this year.

Molecular Templates, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. The company utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. Molecular Templates was founded on October 17, 2001 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.