Oppenheimer Releases a Buy Rating on MannKind (MNKD)

In a report released today, Steven Lichtman from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to MannKind (MNKD), with a price target of $2.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Lichtman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.9% and a 50.5% success rate. Lichtman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Helius Medical Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Merit Medical Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MannKind is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $3.00.

Based on MannKind’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $16.24 million and GAAP net loss of $9.32 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $17.45 million and had a GAAP net loss of $14.88 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MNKD in relation to earlier this year.

MannKind Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and, commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

