Oppenheimer Releases a Buy Rating on Genius Sports Limited (GENI)

In a report released today, Jed Kelly from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Genius Sports Limited (GENI), with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 47.1% success rate. Kelly covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rush Street Interactive, Spotify Technology SA, and DraftKings.

Genius Sports Limited has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.75, a 56.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 2, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $31.00 price target.

