Oppenheimer Releases a Buy Rating on Farfetch (FTCH)

Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein assigned a Buy rating to Farfetch (FTCH) today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 26.5% and a 73.5% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Fiverr International, and IAC/InterActiveCorp.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Farfetch is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.60.

The company has a one-year high of $22.11 and a one-year low of $5.99. Currently, Farfetch has an average volume of 4.42M.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the provision of technology platform for the luxury fashion industry. It operates through the following segments: Farfetch Marketplace, Farfetch Black and White, Farfetch Store of the Future, and Browns stores. The Farfetch Marketplace runs Farfetch.com website and app. The Farfetch Black and White Solutions relates to white label website solution for luxury brands. The Farfetch Store of the Future delivers technology solutions to retail outlets. The Browns stores involves in management of luxury boutiques. Its products include womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.