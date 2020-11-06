Oppenheimer Releases a Buy Rating on Everbridge (EVBG)

Oppenheimer analyst Andrew Uerkwitz assigned a Buy rating to Everbridge (EVBG) today and set a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $117.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Uerkwitz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.2% and a 62.3% success rate. Uerkwitz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sonim Technologies, Tyler Technologies, and Axon Enterprise.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Everbridge is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $160.71, implying a 38.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 4, Stephens also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $165.79 and a one-year low of $76.14. Currently, Everbridge has an average volume of 498.7K.

Everbridge, Inc. engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. The company was founded by Cinta Putra and Steve Kirchmeier in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.