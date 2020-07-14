Oppenheimer Releases a Buy Rating on Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

Oppenheimer analyst Suraj Kalia assigned a Buy rating to Edwards Lifesciences (EW) yesterday and set a price target of $93.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $67.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.1% and a 51.2% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Cardiovascular Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Edwards Lifesciences with a $94.97 average price target, a 38.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 29, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $83.00 price target.

Based on Edwards Lifesciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.13 billion and net profit of $311 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $993 million and had a net profit of $250 million.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques. Its portfolio includes technologies designed for nonsurgical replacement of heart valves. The Surgical Structural Heart portfolio includes tissue heart valves and heart valve repair products for the surgical replacement or repair of a patient’s heart valve. The Critical Care portfolio products through hemodynamic monitoring system measures a patient’s heart function and fluid status in surgical and intensive care settings. The company was founded by Miles Lowell Edwards in 1958 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.