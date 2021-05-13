Oppenheimer Releases a Buy Rating on Custom Truck One Source (CTOS)

In a report released yesterday, Scott Schneeberger from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Custom Truck One Source (CTOS), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.17, close to its 52-week high of $10.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 67.9% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Service International, Target Hospitality, and Stericycle.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Custom Truck One Source with a $12.00 average price target.

Based on Custom Truck One Source’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $83.26 million and GAAP net loss of $7.33 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $77.25 million and had a net profit of $3.11 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CTOS in relation to earlier this year.

Nesco Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of equipment parts, tools, accessories and rental services. It offers equipment for the maintenance, repair, upgrade and installation of critical infrastructure assets including electric lines, telecommunications networks and rail systems. The company is headquartered in Fort Wayne, IN.