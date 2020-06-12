Oppenheimer Releases a Buy Rating on Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

In a report released today, Jay Olson from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP), with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $58.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -9.6% and a 36.4% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Crispr Therapeutics AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $84.10, a 35.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 31, Chardan Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on Crispr Therapeutics AG’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $157K and GAAP net loss of $69.73 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $328K and had a GAAP net loss of $48.41 million.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.