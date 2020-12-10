Oppenheimer Releases a Buy Rating on Box (BOX)

In a report released yesterday, Ittai Kidron from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Box (BOX), with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $17.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Kidron is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 40.5% and a 77.0% success rate. Kidron covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Slack Technologies, and Cambium Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Box with a $23.67 average price target, representing a 36.1% upside. In a report issued on December 1, Raymond James also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

Box’s market cap is currently $2.65B and has a P/E ratio of -37.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 38.51.

Box, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations. The company was founded by Aaron Levie, Dylan Smith, Jeff Queisser and Sam Ghods in March 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.