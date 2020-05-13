Oppenheimer Releases a Buy Rating on BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC)

In a report released yesterday, Chris Kotowski from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 57.3% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and New Mountain Finance.

BlackRock TCP Capital has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

BlackRock TCP Capital’s market cap is currently $478.9M and has a P/E ratio of 16.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.62.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 9 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TCPC in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Blackrock TCP Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end and non-diversified management investment company. The firm invests primarily in the debt of middle market companies as well as small businesses, including senior secured loans, junior loans, mezzanine debt and bonds. Its investment objective is to seek to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection. The company was founded on April 2, 2012 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.