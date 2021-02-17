Oppenheimer Releases a Buy Rating on Baudax Bio (BXRX)

Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell assigned a Buy rating to Baudax Bio (BXRX) yesterday and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.77, close to its 52-week low of $0.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.7% and a 55.4% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Viridian Therapeutics, and CASI Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Baudax Bio with a $3.00 average price target, which is a 59.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 10, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

Based on Baudax Bio’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $68K and net profit of $11.69 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $10.32 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 13 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BXRX in relation to earlier this year.

Baudax Bio, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focusing on developing and commercializing products for acute care settings. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.