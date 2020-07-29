Oppenheimer Releases a Buy Rating on Barnes Group (B)

In a report released yesterday, Christopher Glynn from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Barnes Group (B), with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $37.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Glynn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 58.8% success rate. Glynn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Honeywell International, Generac Holdings, and Acuity Brands.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Barnes Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $41.00.

Based on Barnes Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $331 million and net profit of $29.73 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $377 million and had a net profit of $33.99 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 66 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of B in relation to earlier this year.

Barnes Group, Inc. engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units. The Aerospace segment consists of original equipment manufacturing (OEM) business, maintenance repair and overhaul (MRO) services, and the manufacture and delivery of aerospace aftermarket spare parts. The company was founded by Wallace Barnes in 1857 and is headquartered in Bristol, CT.